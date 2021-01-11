Every Wednesday, Radju Marija (102.3 FM/107.8 FM) is broadcasting a recorded course on the ‘History of the Church’. The course is delivered in Maltese by Horatio C. R. Vella, president of the Malta Classics Association.

The course is intended for a general audience, however, Prof. Vella will also be quoting from original sources, making the course particularly relevant to students of theology and history.

The programme will run for 13 weeks on Wednesdays at 4pm, with a repetition for the night owls every Sunday at 3.30am.

One may also tune into Radju Marija on the website https://radjumarija.org/.