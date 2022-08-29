Malta University Consulting Ltd will be offering a 20-hour course between September and November on sex education for people with intellectual disability, with lectures taking place at the Campus Hub, University of Malta.

The course, scheduled to start on September 15, aims at equipping participants with the skills and tools required to address the sex education needs of people with intellectual disability.

Claire Azzopardi Lane, course coordinator and trainer, specialises in disability and sexuality. She has worked in various sectors of disability, including education, social care, professional staff training and ultimately academia. She has worked directly with people with disability, their families and people who work in disability-related professions.

For more information, call Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, send an e-mail to maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.maltaconsulting.com.