An online 15-hour course on Standard Statistical Modelling Techniques (using R software) is due to start on February 23, organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd. The course will be delivered via Zoom.

For those who are not familiar with R software, an introductory 3-hour session will be provided prior to the course.

This course is aimed at people who are familiar with basic statistical concepts or those who have attended a basic course in statistics and would like to learn some more advanced techniques.

The aim of the course is to provide an introduction to statistical modelling by looking into some of the most popular modelling techniques in the field. Participants will also see how such models can be fitted using R software.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on Tel. 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt or visit this website.