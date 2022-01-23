Malta University Consulting Ltd is organising two courses as follows:

A 25-hour course between February and April 2022 entitled ‘Award in the Art of Public Speaking’ will be held at the Campus Hub, Msida.

The course focuses on effective public speaking and particularly deals with the fear of speaking. It shows participants how to make public speaking fun and easy. By the end of the course, participants should start to become successful public speakers.

The course coordinator and trainer is Joseph G. Agius, who has an extensive background in training, lecturing and public speaking.

The second course is ‘An Introductory Course on Statistics: Data Visualisation and Analysis (Using R software)’. This 17-and-a-half-hour course will be delivered online using Zoom, starting on February 2. The course aims to provide a painless introduction to statistical analysis to users with a non-mathematical background.

The course will use R software, which, being very powerful and available for free, is very widely used in the statistical community.

The course trainers – Monique Borg Inguanez, Fiona Sammut and David Suda – are lecturers at the University of Malta’s Department of Statistics and Operations Research, who have over 13 years’ experience in teaching statistics to students at different levels.

For more information on either of the courses, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

www.maltaconsulting.mt