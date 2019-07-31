The owners of a rural tenement that was unlawfully converted into a restaurant near Haġar Qim, are to get their property back after a court rejected a retrial bid by the tenants and confirmed their eviction.

The court saga dates back to 2005 when Rosa Fenech and Teresa Mallia, daughters of the previous owner Giuseppa Magri, instituted legal action against Jane Cini requesting her eviction on account of “extensive alterations” to the original structure without their consent.

The court was told that the small structure had been converted into a restaurant and stores, a garage, kennels, toilets and metal-framed structures had been constructed in the adjacent open fields.

The owners’ request had been upheld by the First Hall, Civil Court in 2012 and the tenant was ordered to vacate the premises within three months, in spite of her lawyer arguing that the lease was protected by the Reletting of Urban Property Ordinance, predating the 1995 rent law reform.

Five years later, the court of appeal threw out the tenants’ appeal application, thereby confirming the earlier order to vacate.

Having failed at appeal stage, the tenants made a third bid by way of retrial proceedings, arguing that there had been a wrong application of law and also a mistake of facts.

The court of appeal, presided over by acting Chief Justice Giannino Caruana Demajo together with Justices Joseph R. Micallef and Noel Cuschieri, observed that retrial was “an extraordinary remedy” applicable in specific circumstances outlined by law and subject to strict interpretation.

This remedy was never to be regarded as a second appeal, the court stressed, making it clear that delving once again into the facts of the case fell outside the remit of the court in retrial proceedings.

A wrong application of the law, as alleged by the tenant, was not tantamount to a wrong application of the right law, the court observed, pointing out that the tenant had to prove that the earlier court had applied the wrong law.

The applicant had not indicated the law which ought to have been applied by the court, thus failing to satisfy “an essential requisite” for this particular ground, the court declared.

As for the mistake of fact, the tenant claimed that both the first court and the court of appeal had failed to consider evidence that was vital to her case, arguing that the structural works had been undertaken by the previous tenant and that the owners had still accepted payment of rent after such works had taken place.

Moreover, one of the owners had not supported the legal action against the lessee.

However, the court concluded that the tenant had failed to prove that the judgment had been vitiated by an error that was fundamental to the decision reached by the court of appeal. Therefore there was no reason to revoke the judgment and order the appeal to be heard again.

Expenses were to be borne by the tenant who was now to definitely vacate the premises.

Lawyer Michael Tanti-Dougall assisted the owners