A court in Madrid has asked the European justice system to rule on whether UEFA and FIFA abused their dominant position over the proposed European Super League, according to an official ruling seen by AFP on Monday.

A Madrid Commercial Court has referred a question to the European Union’s Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling on whether EU rules prohibiting monopolies applied to the governing bodies of European and world football in relation to the aborted league.

Nine of the 12 clubs abandoned the plan within 48 hours of its official launch on April 19. They then accepted punishments from UEFA.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have refused to renounce the plan and could face steeper sanctions.

