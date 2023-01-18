20-year-old Sion Grech was fatally stabbed 18 years ago but the trial by jury of the two men accused of her murder, Ismael Habesh and Faical Mohouachi, only started last week, 10 years after they were first charged. The following is a timeline of the main events of the case so far.

April 7, 2005

The father of Simon Grech reports that his son is missing and was last seen by the family on April 5. Grech used the pronouns ‘she/her’. Given that Grech was murdered years before the Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics Act of 2015, Grech is listed in legal documents as a male named Simon, although Grech went by the name Sion.

April 9, 2005

As police try to find Grech they question Ismael Habesh, as he was singled out by Grech’s father as the person the victim was closest to since they were in a relationship. Police speak to Habesh, who was married, the following day.

Sion Grech was found dead in a field of marigolds in Marsa six days after being reported missing.

April 13, 2005

Grech’s body is found at about 4pm face-up amid a carpet of wild marigolds in a field situated near the roundabout known as is-Salib tal-Marsa, adjacent to the HSBC Bank. An autopsy reveals that Grech was stabbed at least 17 times.

April 15, 2005

Police call in three men for questioning. The men include Habesh and Faical Mohouachi. They are interviewed by police again in the following days.

Superintendent Carmelo Bartolo, who was then a police inspector, later testifies that soon after he was promoted to superintendent, he was no longer involved in the case.

2008

It emerges in court that three years after the murder, police received an anonymous letter that led them to a prostitute, Jacqueline Rapinett, who claimed to have witnessed the murder. In his testimony, former police inspector Chris Pullicino says the witness mentioned Habesh and another man. Further confidential information leads police to Mohouachi who, however, was not in Malta.

February 20, 2009

Habesh is called in again for police questioning. So far, Habesh is not accompanied by a lawyer whenever he is questioned by police since, back then, the law did not require it.

2010

Police inspector Chris Pullicino testifies that Rapinett released a second statement but there were certain details the police could not verify beyond reasonable doubt.

February 2013

Mohouachi is spotted in Valletta and arrested. He was singled out by Rapinett as the man who assaulted Grech with Habesh. Police finally have enough evidence to arraign the two men.

Habesh is called in for police questioning again on February 19. This time he is informed that he is being investigated for the murder of Grech and asked if he wants legal assistance – which he refuses. This is in line with a legal amendment.

Late that night – eight years after the murder – Habesh and Mohouachi are arraigned. The two men plead not guilty to the murder of Grech and the compilation of evidence against them starts.

November 2017

After the compilation of evidence is concluded, the bill of indictment is issued, listing the four charges they will face during trial. According to procedure, the accused are notified of the charges and asked if they have any legal arguments to make. Mohouachi does not. Habesh challenges the legality of the seven statements he released to police over the years, arguing that he was not assisted by a lawyer.

December 2020

The Criminal Court rules that in light of recent case law, the six statements released by Habesh between 2005 and 2009 are not to be admitted during the trial and no reference to them ought to be made.

This is because the victim was not informed he was under investigation for the murder – as happened before the last statement. One statement dated February 19, 2013, will however be presented during the trial.

September 2021

The Attorney General appeals the decision of the Criminal Court but the appeal court throws out the appeal – only Habesh’s 2013 statement is admissible.

January 2023

The trial by jury starts.