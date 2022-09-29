A court on Thursday cleared Mosta priest Fr David Muscat of hate speech charges after finding that there was no malicious intent on his part.

Muscat was arraigned in January and accused of incitement to hatred or violence over comments about homosexuality.

The charges followed two Facebook posts.

In one, the 51-year-old spoke about the possibility that Abner Aquilina, who is accused of the murder of Polish student Paulina Dembska, was gay, bisexual or possessed by the devil and said that “gayness” was worse than being possessed.

In another comment, posted underneath a photo showing Aquilina wearing a colourful shirt, Muscat said that he looked like he was just coming back from "gay pride".

The outspoken Mosta priest was later issued a formal warning from Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who instructed him to stop making "inflammatory and hurtful comments" or else he could be stopped from exercising his ministry in public.

In its judgement on Thursday, the court presided by Magistrate Ian Farrugia acquitted Muscat, saying it found no criminal intent.

Lawyers Mariah Mula and Christopher Attard represented Muscat.

More details soon.