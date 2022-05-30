Lawyers for an inmate at the Corradino Correctional Facility who was refused permission to marry and then subjected to serious inhuman and degrading treatment, have filed an appeal over the “rather ridiculous” amount of damages awarded by the court.

Yousef Essesi and his girlfriend Meliza Muscat had filed a human rights case in 2019 after their plans to marry fell through just ten days before the big day when former prisons director Lt Col Alex Dalli, withdrew permission.

After various attempts to fulfil their wish to marry, the couple finally decided to go public and their plight soon made the media headlines.

But after the couple’s lawyers filed the court case and Essesi’s girlfriend spoke about their ordeal during a television interview, the situation became worse for the inmate.

He was transferred to Division 6, known as the ‘punishment’ division, with no explanation.

Essesi was locked up stark naked inside a cell, with no bedding, no sheet and not even a toilet, having to sleep on the floor, amid his own personal excrement.

When the case reached judgment stage earlier this month, the First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction held that such vindictive treatment amounted to degrading and inhuman punishment.

The couple’s rights had been breached, said the court, awarding Essesi €1000 and Muscat €500 in moral damages respectively.

However those amounts were described as “rather ridiculous” by the couple’s lawyers in an appeal application, explaining that the figures certainly did not reflect the gravity of the various breaches suffered.

The first court had concluded that the applicants suffered a breach of their right to marry, the right to private and family life as well as inhuman and degrading punishment and treatment.

Yet, the couple argued, by awarding such meagre amounts of damages, the court was “unfortunately sending out a wrong message that such kind of abuse by persons in authority came with a low price tag.”

Essesi did not only suffer physically, but he was also subjected to “most serious psychological harm” as a vulnerable person, under the “absolute control” of the person meting out such abuse, they said.

The series of punishments were intended to “break” him, making him succumb to the authority of the prison director.