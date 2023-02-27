An appeals court has confirmed a decision slamming PBS and the Broadcasting Authority for partiality in broadcasting. Damages have been raised from €1,500 to €5,000 each.

The original court sentence was delivered in July last year in a case instituted by the Nationalist Party.

The court had decided that both the BA and PBS failed to ensure impartiality and protection against discrimination.

The case was filed over two separate incidents.

The first issue concerned the fact that it had taken PBS three months to publish a right of reply which the PN won, after twice filing a complaint before the Broadcasting Authority.

That right of reply was granted after an interview aired on TVAM about the newly inaugurated Marsa flyover project was deemed “rather extensive and could have given rise to propaganda”.

PBS ignored the authority's directive. The PN’s right of reply was published only after a second complaint triggered a €4,660 penalty for PBS.

That penalty was subsequently suspended once the State broadcaster accepted to abide by the authority’s order.

The second issue concerned political advertising spots concerning the 2022 Budget.

Fifteen minutes’ worth of PN adverts, each 30 seconds long, were practically “neutralised” when sandwiched between government ads.

This second grievance was not upheld by the court, which observed that the PN had failed to file a second formal protest before the BA and instead had only registered its complaint in an informal manner.

However, in respect of the first issue, the court, presided over by Mr Justice Grazio Mercieca, observed that although the authority had acted to ensure impartiality, it had failed to do so “with speed and proactivity that was needed in broadcasting, especially at a time of persistent rumours and clear indications that a general election was imminent - as in fact it was.”

PN leader welcomes appeal court's decision

Opposition leader Bernard Grech welcomed the appeals court decision. He observed that the BA and PBS had been convicted of breaching the fundamental rights of the PN when they censored its message.

"This is confirmation that PBS has become Robert Abela's propaganda machine," he said, adding that the PN would continue to work for state broadcasting to serve the people.