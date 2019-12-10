A court has ordered the prime minister and the attorney general to hand over an evaluation board report into the Vitals Global Healthcare hospital privatisation deal.

The court observed that then Minister Konrad Mizzi had made “extensive reference” to this report when testifying on November 26 and informed the court that he had "rested on the conclusions reached in that report" when deciding to award the privatisation deal to Vitals.

Therefore the court declared that it was opportune for those documents be exhibited in the proceedings “so that the truth in the facts as outlined [by Dr Mizzi] might be verified and corroborated.”

Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale upheld a request filed by Opposition leader Adrian Delia and ordered the Prime Minister and the Attorney General to file such reports by the next sitting.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the applicant.