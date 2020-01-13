A magistrate has turned down an application by the Police Commissioner for an investigation to determine the source behind three media reports on the handling of suspects in the El Hiblu case.

Filed in November last year, the Police Commissioner asked the court to investigate three reports published on Malta Today, Times of Malta and Newsbook, on the basis of a provision of the law which prohibited the publication of certain information linked to criminal proceedings.

The El Hiblu 1 had allegedly been hijacked by a group of migrants, among them teenagers, and ordered to change course in an attempt to avoid their forced return to Libya.

The alleged hijackers were subsequently accused of committing a terrorist act before the Maltese courts.

Criminal proceedings in the case are still pending.

In her decision on the application, Magistrate Nadine Lia observed that the Malta Today article was based on an interview carried out by Amnesty International which, apart from speaking directly to the accused, included also ‘representatives of the Attorney General Office, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM).’

As for the Times of Malta article, the court noted that it quoted NGOs as stating that “they acted in this manner to save their lives and that of other migrants aboard the vessel, which arrived in Malta on March 28”.

The Newsbook article, “was based on reporting of matters pronounced in open court.”

In all three cases there had been no wrongdoing by the news portals, the court said, concluding that there existed “no grounds for an investigation to be ordered” with respect to the source of information and transcripts quoted.

“The articles presented by the Police Commissioner base themselves on developments during the sittings held in open court or reporting of press statements and opinions put forward by other third parties who are not integral or a party to the case.”

However, the magistrate ordered that “all documents forming part of the proceedings are not to be made available to anybody directly or indirectly”. She warned that failure would result in action taken.

The Newsbook report had claimed that the purpose of the commissioner’s application was to give a platform to the prison authorities “to justify their actions on restricting lawyers’ access to the accused and rebut the reporting of the lawyers’ statements in court on this matter.”

“The prison authorities have made it clear that they have not denied access, but that access was not carried owing to the fact that the accused did not want to make use of interpreters on the Court list, as is the procedure, but, of other persons of their trust, who are native French-speaking persons based in the law firm of their defence counsel.”

Upon the evidence put forward, Magistrate Lia pointed out that “the prison authorities corresponded in a timely, clear and professional manner with legitimate requests for clarifications and information,” with the last correspondence dated last June.