Court developments in relation to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia showed that the country’s institutions were strong and effective, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told parliament on Tuesday.

Camilleri was speaking after one of three men accused of killing Caruana Galizia, Vince Muscat, admitted to charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison as part of a plea bargain arrangement.

The minister said the government had made sure that the police always had the resources they needed to carry out their work.

“The country is showing that it has institutions that work, and our duty is to ensure that they continue to work.” he said.

RELATED STORIES Explained: The implications of Vince Muscat's guilty plea and pardon

“In the hour of need, the institutions have shown that they are strong and effective so that justice can be served,” the minister said.

He made his remarks during the opening of a debate on amendments to the police law.

PN reacts

Reacting, shadow minister Beppe Fenech Adami said Caruana Galizia was killed because the government closed an eye to corruption which the journalist revealed, including the Panama Papers and the Electrogas power station deal.

Government MPs had, to this day, not plucked up the courage to admit their failures and responsibility after having supported people such as Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, he said.

Earlier, Opposition leader Bernard Grech welcomed developments in court. He said he hoped Vince Muscat’s admission would contribute for the whole truth to emerge after a struggle of three-and-a-half years. The pressure for the whole truth about all those involved will continue, he said.