A butcher’s assistant who would drop off meat products at his own home midway through a delivery run was given a suspended sentence after the theft was proven on three occasions.

Mark Anthony Borg was targeted by criminal prosecution over allegations dating back to 2012 when suspected foul play surfaced following a trading profit and loss exercise undertaken by the store accountant.

Some meat stocks were unaccounted for and the inconsistency appeared to be quite considerable.

Meat products would be ferried from one store at Santa Venera to another at St Julian’s by the assistant who recorded the stock necessary, stacked the boxes in the van and transported the products from one outlet to another.

Suspicions prompted the owner to track his employee during one delivery in May 2012, taking photos as the suspect unloaded all boxes at the other outlet, except for one or two, which he then dropped at his home on the way back to the store.

Following that occasion, data trackers were fixed to the vehicle, allowing footage of the boxes being transported by the store assistant to be taken.

The store owner filed a police report when it emerged that his employee appeared to be following a pattern that pointed to suspicions of theft.

It was alleged that some €35,000 worth of meat products had been stolen over five months.

One box, containing four cuts of meat, was actually found by the police at the suspect’s home.

When delivering judgment, the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, observed that evidence showed that the theft had taken place on three occasions.

However, it had not been proven beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had stolen €35,000 worth of products over a five-month span.

The court also observed that other persons, besides the accused, had access to the products.

Moreover, pending proceedings, the accused had given his former employer €2,300 without prejudice to his not guilty plea.

In light of all circumstances, the court declared the accused guilty of aggravated theft and condemned him to an 18-month jail term suspended for three years.

Superintendent Robert Vella and Inspector Daryl Borg prosecuted. Lawyer Kathleen Calleja Grima was defence counsel.