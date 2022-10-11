A construction worker who admitted to stealing clothes in court on Tuesday was conditionally discharged after apologising, registering a guilty plea and promising not to commit any more crimes.

“Thank you very much, your honour,” said Stefan Solomon Niculescu, a 25-yea-old Romanian national, as the arraignment came to an end on Tuesday.

The man, who has been living in Malta for the past 12 years, stole some €160 worth of clothes from a Birkirkara store early on Monday afternoon.

He was escorted to court under arrest on Tuesday, pleading guilty to the solitary theft charge.

“Do you have a place to live,” Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech asked the man, standing before her in shorts and t-shirt.

“Yes,” he replied.

“It was something stupid… crazy… I’m really sorry,” the accused tried to explain, as he registered an admission to the theft.

In light of that admission, the court conditionally discharged the accused for one year, warning him not to commit any crimes in future.

“Do you promise,” asked the court, pointing out that minor offences usually snowballed into more serious crimes.

“Yes… I understand,” nodded the man.

Moreover, if the accused were to commit another crime or have no means to earn a living, the principal immigration officer could order his removal in terms of law, warned the court, urging the man to seek lawful employment.

Although it was not clear whether the man was working legally, the court issued a clear warning.

“Don’t create problems for yourself. Protect yourself… Don’t let employers exploit you,” said the magistrate, explaining that the worker stood to benefit by having a lawfully-registered job.

Workplace incidents were a frequent occurrence, remarked the court.

“Don’t let a building be stained with your blood,” were the magistrate’s final words of advice, as the accused nodded and said, “have a good day”.

Inspector Andrew Agius prosecuted. Lawyer Daniel Attard was defence counsel.