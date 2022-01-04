Two unaccompanied teenage asylum seekers were freed from an effective prison sentence on Tuesday after an appeals court ruled that the experience would be traumatic.

The harsh reality facing underage migrants travelling to foreign countries alone was laid bare in a recent judgment delivered in proceedings concerning two Syrian boys.

The 16 and 17-year-olds, born in Daraa, were each handed a six-month effective jail term in November after admitting upon arraignment before a magistrates' court to using false identity cards.

The pair were originally arraigned alongside a third party who was not a minor and all three admitted to the charges, each landing an equal term of imprisonment.

But lawyers for the two minors subsequently filed an appeal, claiming that in view of the appellants’ age and the circumstances of the case, that punishment was excessive.

No one stood to benefit by sending the minors to prison, argued the lawyers.

When delivering judgment, Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera observed that a court of appeal would not generally vary the discretion of the first court unless the punishment fell beyond legal parameters or was manifestly excessive or unless there was an error in principle.

In this case, the two minors were to benefit from a reduction in punishment in terms of a legal provision which the first court had failed to apply.

Article 37(2) of the Criminal Code stated that when the accused were aged between 16 and 18 years, “the applicable penalty shall be decreased by one or two degrees.”

However, in this case, the Magistrates' Court had meted out equal punishment for all three accused without applying the reduction in respect of the two minors.

Moreover, when deciding upon punishment a court must take into account all circumstances of the case.

Such minors often had little or no choice

In this case, the court was faced with two minors who had found themselves in a foreign country, without their parents, facing criminal proceedings alone, observed Madam Justice Scerri Herrera.

Citing Guidelines on Policies and Procedures in dealing with Unaccompanied Children Seeking Asylum, issued by the United Nations, the judge pointed out that such minors “often had little or no choice in the decisions that have led to their predicament and vulnerability”.

Reference was also made to European case law as well as to the recent case of the two Turkish mothers who had their jail term revoked on appeal after the court took into consideration the minors who were dependent upon them.

In such situations, minors were more vulnerable and susceptible to trafficking and exploitation, observed the judge, adding that an experience behind bars would only create a trauma affecting the appellants' lives.

After taking note of their age, their untainted record sheet as well as the fact that the teens had cooperated with police, the court upheld their appeal, converting the prison term to a one-year term of probation.

The court ordered the teens to be well-behaved, to seek active employment, to cooperate with their probation officer and abide by all instructions.

Moreover, they were to appear in court every four months together with the officer who would keep the judge regularly updated on their progress.