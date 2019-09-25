A man accused of persistently stalking his former partner in defiance of a court order was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to a string of incidents on Wednesday.

The 49-year old man, an Egyptian national who has lived and worked in Malta for 20 years, was arrested after a series of reports by his former partner and mother of his child.

The court heard how the woman had been constrained to seek refuge at a church shelter at Balzan, but even then, the harassment did not subside,

Prosecuting Inspector Elton Taliana described how the man would keep turning up wherever his ex went, the latest incident taking place at a hotel which the woman happened to visit.

Worse still, the man allegedly threatened his victim, bombarding her with messages, including death threats.

The man on Wednesday was accused of stalking, harassing and threatening the woman, fabricating evidence and threatening her, thereby causing her and her relatives to fear violence.

Other charges related to the misuse of electronic communications equipment and trespassing as well as breaching a protection order by the Family Court and breach of peace.

“We did not arrest this man capriciously,” said Inspector Taliana, describing this as “one of the most serious cases of harassment ever encountered.”

Other interests involved - defence lawyer

However defence lawyer Victor Bugeja countered that all the man’s trouble pivoted upon his minor child to whom he had been denied access for the last four months.

He also pointed out that the messages allegedly received by the woman had not been sent from the mobile phone of the accused.

“We have an interest in having this case dealt with speedily so as to find out who actually did send those messages,” argued the lawyer, adding that there were “other interests” involved, putting pressure to send the man out of Malta and thereby severe all ties with his child.

A request for bail was strongly objected to in view of the gravity of the charges, the risk of absconding and the fact that the man had breached court orders.

Lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic, appearing for the alleged victim, pointed out that the courts had limited the man's access to the child. She said that the woman “is literally a prisoner at the shelter, not daring to venture outside.”

In view of the circumstances which indicated that this case was “a complicated one” the court turned down the request for bail for fear of tampering with evidence and on account of the serious nature of the charges.

The court also issued a ban on the publication of the accused’s name in the best interests of the child.

Lawyer Stephanie Caruana also appeared for the woman.