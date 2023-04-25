Transport Malta employee Clifford Micallef, who is facing charges for allegedly harassing a female colleague whilst bragging about being the then transport minister’s cousin, had not denied the claims about him during a meeting at a director’s office, a court was told on Tuesday.

That director, Jesmond Grima, who in court described himself as a “pacifist,” testified that he had long been hearing about the goings-on concerning Micallef.

During previous sittings the court heard how the accused allegedly tried to hack the woman’s work computer, sent her flowers and made unwelcome advances, smashing glasses at a work event when he saw her speaking to other male colleagues.

Grima said he had tried to resolve matters by suggesting a meeting with both parties at his office.

“She [the alleged victim] accepted,” Grima recalled.

During that meeting, some time towards the end of January 2022, Grima said he made it clear to Micallef that if the woman’s allegations were true, “he did not want that.”

“He [Micallef] did not deny but there was a lot of finger-pointing at each other,” said the director.

On that occasion, he suggested “starting a fresh page,” telling Micallef that he had a family while his female colleague was in a relationship.

“From what I knew the matter stopped there,” went on Grima.

But the issue reared its head again some time in May.

One day, he asked the alleged victim to prepare coffee for some guests who were attending a meeting at his office.

While in the kitchenette, she was approached by Micallef who allegedly accused her of “getting friendly” with a security official at the Authority.

The woman later spoke to Grima about the episode.

A month or so later, the director received a call from one of the port operators who was normally a calm and quiet person but who “exploded” that day.

He told the witness about Micallef, adding, “he’s definitely going to cause trouble between my partner and I.”

At that point, Grima decided to have a word with fellow director, David Attard, who confirmed that Micallef had no reason to go to the office where his female colleague worked.

Although he was a “pacifist” by nature, at that moment “a fog” descended before his eyes, recalled Grima.

He said he did not want Micallef at the ports and at his offices and instructed security on those lines.

Soon after, a commotion broke out outside his offices.

Micallef had apparently turned up and was denied entry by security, the witness recalled.

“Since that day matters have proceeded normally.”

Asked by Micallef’s lawyer, Albert Zerafa, whether he had personally witnessed the harassment, Grima replied in the negative.

But he confirmed seeing Micallef at the office many times during those months relative to the charges.

The accused did not need to go to the offices at Marsa except for drills and exercises which were organized on a quarterly basis, concluded the witness.

The defence lawyer minuted that he was formally objecting to the prosecution’s line of questioning and the answers supplied by Grima since it was all based on hearsay evidence and thus inadmissible.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Astrid May Grima, stated that it would reserve its decision on the matter at final judgment stage.

The case continues in June.

Lawyer Marita Pace Dimech appeared parte civile.