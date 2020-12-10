Mobile phone localisation data indicated that a man charged with the murder of Victor McKeon in Sta Luċija last March was in that area, a court was told on Thursday.

Details from the murder investigation emerged as the compilation of evidence kicked off against Samir Almiri, 35. McKeon who was found in an advanced stage of decomposition in his apartment on March 17.

Prosecuting Superintendent Keith Arnaud testified that the accused’s mobile phone was located at Santa Lucia on March 14 and 15, one day before he took a one-way flight to Morocco where he was later arrested. He was extradited to Malta earlier this month.

Mobile data indicated that both the accused’s as well as the victim’s phones appeared to be moving together around the same time that forensic evidence dated the murder.

The 62-year old victim was found in the bathroom, wrapped in taped black bags. An autopsy confirmed that he had suffered blows to the head after being choked.

Identification was confirmed through DNA tests.

Arnuad explained that the victim’s credit card had also been used around the same time, followed by an SMS to the account holder which, in turn, rendered phone localisation possible.

Footage from ATM and CCTV cameras had further confirmed that that the suspect was alone when making use of McKeon’s credit card.

Other footage from public transport cameras, along with bus tickets found at the murder scene, also confirmed the suspect’s travel schedule.

Piecing together all this evidence, investigators had come up with a 15-page timeline of events, tracing the suspect’s movements, the court was told.

Police at the crime scene had also come across a grey-striped T-shirt worn by the suspect, as well as his torn up passport and empty wallet.

Under interrogation, the accused had explained that the victim had handed over his mobile so that Almiri could keep in touch with him.

The accused had occasionally slept at the victim’s home but had not returned for two months, ever since he had been threatened by McKeon’s brother.

The man also rebutted to police forensic evidence showing that he had touched the garbage bag inside which the victim’s body had been discovered.

The suspect argued that he must have touched the bag earlier on, when staying at the victim’s apartment.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, also heard that the door to the apartment had not been forced open and that only the accused had keys to the place.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri also prosecuted.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja was defence counsel.

The case continues on December 23.