Ħamrun Spartans will discover their fate of whether they will represent Malta in this season’s Champions League Wednesday, June 30 when the Court of Arbitration for Sport will issue its verdict on their appeal against UEFA’s decision to exclude the Malta champions from this season’s UEFA elite club competition.

The Spartans were declared as Malta champions in May but their hopes of returning to the Champions League qualifiers were rocked when UEFA’s Appeal Board had turned down their complaint over the European governing body’s decision to exclude them from this season’s competition due to their involvement in a match-fixing case in 2013.

After UEFA’s verdict, the Spartans said that they will consult their legal team and were seriously mulling to take their case to the Court of Arbitration of Sport in Lausanne in a bid to overturn UEFA’s verdict.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta