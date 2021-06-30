The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Ħamrun Spartans' appeal against their exclusion from this season’s Champions League.

The Spartans turned to the independent sport body that is based in Lausanne to try and overturn UEFA’s decision to exclude the Spartans from this season’s Champions League due to their involvement in a match-fixing case that dates back to 2013.

The Ħamrun Spartans’ top hierarchy presented a strong case in front of the CAS in a bid to try and win a place in this season’s elite UEFA club competition.

Spartans CEO Marcel Bonnici had sounded confident in a news conference last week that the club would win his case over their European participation.

