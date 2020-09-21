A court has issued an order to freeze all assets held by former chief of staff Keith Schembri, his companies and his wife, Brian Tonna, managing partner of Nexia BT and Karl Cini, partner at Nexia BT, among others.

The order was issued by madam justice Edwina Grima at the request of the Attorney General.

The court said it agreed with the Attorney General that there was reasonable suspicion that the persons mentioned in the application are guilty of a crime under clause 3 of chapter 373 of the Laws of Malta.

Clause 3, chapter 373 concerns the investigation and prosecutions of offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Dozens of offshore companies were given 24 hours to comply with the order to notify all possessions of the people in question, together with any goods, accounts, services or safety deposit boxes they have with Maltese financial institutions.

The Attorney General's application came days after the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into whether the former prime minister's chief of staff, Keith Schembri, took a €100,000 kickback on passport sales.

The inquiry was based on a leaked FIAU report that raised suspicions about two €50,000 transactions that passed between the pair via Pilatus Bank. The men had said that the €100,000 was repayment of a loan from Schembri to Tonna.

The Attorney General had banned publication of the inquiry report.

Times of Malta reported on Sunday that business advisory services company Nexia BT, the firm which Tonna led as managing partner and which opened offshore companies for Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi, will be hiving off much of its operations to another company.

