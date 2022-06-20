A shooting range in Bidnjija, which has been operating since the late 1970s, has several illegalities and only a small portion of the 6,000-square metre complex is covered by a valid permit, a judge heard as he upheld residents’ requests for its operations to be suspended.

They told Mr Justice Ian Spiteri Bailey that the range in Triq is-Sagra Familja, on the outskirts of Mosta, has numerous illegal structures which the Malta Shooting Sport Federation is now seeking to sanction.

There is a pending application to regularise the entire range spread over three large parcels of land outside the development zone. The application was filed earlier this year after a previous application to establish it as a proper shooting range was refused in 2001.

Since then, several additions were made to the shooting range which was originally granted a permit in 1978 covering an area of just 90 square metres. Over the years, the government invested heavily in the range until 1993 when an application was filed by the then Public Works Division to enlarge the complex to be used for the Small Nations Games that year.

In view of the urgency of the proposed works, permission was requested, and eventually granted, for the start of preliminary works prior to the formal building permit which was, however, refused in 2001.

Through their architect, Jesmond Mugliett, the federation submitted an application re-proposing the project they had planned in 1993 and to sanction all the additions and illegalities on site since then.

Residents have signed a petition calling for the shooting range to be relocated to Ta’ Kandja as was always the plan.

They told the court that the illegal operation is resulting in inconvenience to them and their families, especially when shooting is carried out on public holidays and over the weekend, from early morning until sunset.

The court was handed a report compiled by sound engineers on the noise levels during shooting. The report concludes that the noise levels are much higher than is usually permissible. According to World Health Organisation guidelines, noise levels higher than 45 decibels should be limited. At shooting time, the average was 65 decibels.

The report states that there was enough evidence to indicate that preventive measures were required to reduce the amount of noise created by the clay pigeon shooting. It recommended the use of low-noise cartridges, restricted hours of shooting and noise barriers.

The court upheld the request for an injunction and has ordered that the shooting range remains closed until the case is heard next week.