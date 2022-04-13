A court has provisionally upheld a request by BirdLife to stop spring hunting for turtle dove and will consider the merits of the case in a sitting on Tuesday.

"This automatically means that the spring hunting season for the Turtle dove cannot open this coming Sunday," BirdLife said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NGO instituted the case against the government, arguing that it had given the go-ahead for hunting for the vulnerable Turtle Dove in breach of EU rules.

“We are satisfied that the local law courts have understood the urgency on this matter and that they have the responsibility and the power to safeguard the European Directives in our country. Our law courts are also European law courts with full powers provided to them by the European Union’s directives themselves. As a member state we need to abide by EU regulations and directives and the local law courts are a way for any citizen and civil society to seek remedy for breaches of the European directives, including the EU Birds Directive,” the NGO said.

It said it will be writing to the Commissioner of Police and the head of the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) to ensure that no one can hunt Turtle doves before the court takes a decision.

BirdLife was represented by lawyers Mark Soler, Claire Bonello and Philip Manduca.

The FKNK hunters' federation said earlier this week it would be supporting the government's case in court by the provision of scientific documentation. It has also filed an application asking the court to allow it to intervene in the case.