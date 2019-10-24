A judge has converted a 32-month jail term into a probation order after noting that a convicted thief was “striving” to turn his life around.

Otis Aquilina, 39, had landed the jail term in 2016 after admitting to having stolen an Omega wristwatch, a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, a cheque for €3500 and a wallet bearing its owner’s personal documents. He was also a relapser.

In the course of appeal proceedings, in which he argued that the punishment was excessive, the man’s lawyers requested a social enquiry report which concluded that he was “striving hard to rehabilitate himself,” had a stable job and was also following a treatment plan.

The report was supported further by the testimony of a probation officer, a social worker and a psychologist.

The Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, said that thanks to this positive report he deserved “a window of opportunity” in the form of a variation of punishment.

While confirming the conviction, the court slashed the effective jail term into a probation order for three years.

Lawyer Franco Debono was counsel to the appellant.