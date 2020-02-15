A court has confirmed the validity of a controversial concession for passenger ferry services between Malta and Comino, which granted exclusivity to a single operator.

The concession had been stalled after 12 operators filed an injunction, which was temporarily upheld, complaining that the Port Notice - granting a cooperative exclusive access to jetties in Ċirkewwa, the Blue Lagoon and Santa Marija Bay - would effectively kill their business.

However, in a statement on Saturday, Transport Malta said the civil court had confirmed the validity of the public concession which was awarded in recent months for the operation of a ferry between Ċirkewwa, Marfa and Comino.

The same court affirmed that the agreement was valid, currently active and would remain so.

"The court further stated that at face value there might be a lack of penalties related to the lack of observance of the schedule and hence the court accepted the concessioner’s request not to have berthing priority over others," Transport Malta said.

"This clearly shows that Transport Malta acted with utmost transparency throughout the process and respected the rights of the other operators."

Under the 15-year concession, the new operator will have exclusive rights to ferry people from designated berthing facilities in Comino and Ċirkewwa and to make use of eco-friendly vessels.

It was handed to a cooperative of ferry operators that includes Captain Morgan cruises and three other small operators previously providing this service, following a request for proposals issued by TM last year.

This put at stake the future of around 50 operators providing unscheduled and pre-booked trips between Malta and Comino.

The existing operators had argued that the request for the proposal itself was designed to cater for a specific operator because of certain requisites such as the size of the vessels, a minimum capacity of 175 people, as well as a steep bid bond of a staggering €50,000, which small operators surely cannot afford.

The Gozo Tourism Association had also criticised the new arrangement, arguing that it would create a “monopoly” that would negatively impact tourism on the sister island.

The cooperative that will now run the service - Comino Ferries Coop - has hit back by insisting it was the only firm to bid for the job.