A freeze on a union decision to block the transfer of new patients into the St Vincent de Paul has been formally upheld by a court.

Judge Neville Camilleri upheld the temporary injunction filed by the Ministry of Active Ageing last week against a Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses directive.

The decision means the government will be free to move senior citizens who need long-term care and are currently occupying beds at Mater Dei Hospital into the state-run SVDP home.

New admissions at SVDP had been blocked by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, which ordered its members to not process new patients after a nurse was suspended in connection with the disappearance and death of 83-year-old SVDP resident Carmelo Fino.

Authorities said the union directive was adding strain to Mater Dei Hospital, which was forced to host patients requiring long-term care who could not be transferred to SVDP. Two weeks ago, Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela claimed that there were 178 beds lying vacant at the care home as a result of the MUMN action.

Commissioner for the Elderly Godfrey La Ferla also weighed into the discussion, saying senior citizens were ending up victimised by the union dispute.

The issue ended up in court after attempts at mediating an agreement between the two side failed to yield a positive result.

In its decision on Wednesday, the court concluded that the MUMN directive would impact patients’ health, as it would complicate and disturb the admission of patients into long-term care.

It therefore upheld the temporary injuction obtained by the government a week ago.

In a statement later, the Ministry of Active Ageing welcomed the court's decision.