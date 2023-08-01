A group of court workers have stepped up their fight against the court administration, which, they say, has been ignoring them for years over overtime payments they were due.

The group said that, after their letters were ignored, they had no option but to file a judicial letter in court in a bid to get the payment for overtime work they had carried out without getting remunerated for it.

The 22 workers filed their court action against Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, Court Services Agency chief executive Eunice Grech Fiorini and Johan Galea, Permanent Secretary within the Justice Ministry.

They explained that several letters and e-mails they wrote were never officially answered despite discussing the situation with Grech Fiorini, both formally and informally.

They said they had worked a number of extra hours upon management’s request over the past three years but they never got paid for the extra work. Despite several unfulfilled promises that this was going to be settled, after their claim had been accepted, the issue was never addressed, forcing them to step up their action.

The workers called on the court management to solve the matter once and for all to avoid further unneeded expenses with further court action.

The judicial letter was signed by lawyer Max Pace and legal procurator Daniel Aquilina.