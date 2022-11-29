Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on Tuesday blamed “invented stories” for fuelling rumours of division within the squad as they fight to avoid an early World Cup exit in Qatar.

After a 2-0 loss to Morocco, the world’s second-ranked side must beat Croatia on Thursday to ensure they don’t head home after the group stage.

“I don’t think there are any problems in the squad. A lot of things have been said but we want to give everything we can on the field on Thursday,” said Courtois.

“The aim of the invented stories is to create a bad atmosphere within the squad. We have to put the negativity to one side and just focus on the positive to prepare for the match.”

Coach Roberto Martinez on Monday admitted there was tension in the squad, but Courtois downplayed reports of infighting between players.

“There were lies that came out of the dressing room. Things that don’t even exist,” said Courtois.

