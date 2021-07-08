The courts had to be evacuated on Thursday following a bomb threat that put sittings on hold for around two hours.

In a statement, the Court Services Agency said an anonymous phonecall was received at around 9.45am, with the caller making the bomb threat.

Valletta police immediately drew up an evacuation plan and members of the Bomb Disposal Unit were called in to ensure those at the courts were safe.

The statement did not say whether the bomb threat was real or whether any suspicious findings were made although Times of Malta is informed people started being allowed into court at around 11.45am.

Meanwhile, because of the disruptions caused by the threat, the Agency called for the court registry's opening hours to be extended, a request that was accepted by the Chief Justice.