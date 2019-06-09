New judge Francesco Depasquale insisted that he would not dwell upon the “continuous attacks” against the judicial system, which were “often unjust and incorrect” on this occasion, adding that he preferred to view the event as a 'celebration'.

Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale was giving his inaugural speech while presiding over his first sitting on Friday, addressing a packed courtroom in the presence of his family, close relatives, colleagues and state authorities.

“I’m here to serve and, as such, I promise to do my utmost to ensure that the citizen feels that justice is being done, and that this is achieved in the most efficient and effective manner, whilst bearing in mind that every citizen is a human being to be treated with respect and loyalty,” he vowed.

'Media savvy' courts

Throughout his speech, peppered with coulorful anecdotes from childhood, growing up with a parent who was himself a member of the judiciary - now retired Mr Justice Franco Depasquale - and also recalling his university days, the new judge reiterated the need for the Courts to be “media savvy.”

This could be achieved through the setting up of a communications office within the law courts and, more importantly, an educational campaign on the laws, judgments and court operations in general.

Journalists owed a duty to society in general to report “the truth in an impartial and loyal manner”

Mr Justice Depasquale vouched to put to good use the experience gained through his eight-year stint on the magisterial bench, “keeping up his efforts to ensure that justice is done within a reasonable time, in spite of the great limitations faced by the Courts today.”

Addressing magistrates, his colleagues and friends, Judge Depasquale highlighted the “difficult and challenging” work magistrates did, pointing out that they handled 99 per cent of the criminal caseload.

These members of the judiciary worked “in silence without much fanfare and without expecting any gratitude,” often ending up “threatened and intimidated in public,” the judge went on.

A word for journalists

A special word went to journalists, particularly those who reports from court, who owed a duty to society in general to report “the truth in an impartial and loyal manner”.

In a world marked by misinformation and lies, the need for ethical journalism became even more strongly felt, said Judge Depasquale, observing that today’s society was “thirsty for certainty and truth.”

He urged journalists to persevere in their work, no matter how “thankless and difficult” it could be.

Friday’s sitting was officially introduced by a speech delivered by Vincent Galea, as vice president of the Chamber of Advocates and former colleague of the new Judge, having both graduated in 1996.

Dr Galea said that Mr Justice Depasquale’s experience as a member of the judiciary was “tried and tested many times over,” praising the new Judge for his impartiality and efficiency when serving as magistrate.

Dr Galea also stressed upon the vital role of the media in ensuring that the right of informing the public is balanced against the right of fair hearing, stressing in particular the need for court reporters to have a background knowledge of the judicial process.

The role of the media needed to be discussed with all parties concerned, Dr Galea went on, stressing that in court cases “one size does not fit all” and calling for greater dialogue with the Chamber to achieve greater efficiency in the judicial process.

As for the hearing of cases, Dr Galea recommended that in those cases where evidence was to be heard, these would no longer be scheduled for 9am since such timing was making life difficult for those concerned, particularly lawyers.