Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho got the call-up from Brazil coach Tite on Friday after a year-long absence for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

Coutinho, 29, was sidelined by a knee injury, but has recently resumed playing regularly with Barca.

“He’s a midfielder who creates plays, a great player regaining his form,” Tite told a press conference, announcing his squad.

