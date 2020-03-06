With every day that passes, the independent press – never the state – regales us with new revelations concerning the continuous rape of our country during the seven or so years of Joseph Muscat’s democratically elected tyranny.

Before the ‘Get a life’ and ‘Go jump off the cliffs’ brigades intervene, just a small notice to tell you that this article is not meant for you. Neither is it meant for the ‘Laburisti sal-mewt’ or ‘Nazzjonalist minn ġuf ommi’ lot.

As for the usual chorus of “Where were you in the 80s, 90s and before 2013?”, this is not meant for you either. I am no longer interested in communicating with the brainwashed.

If you are interested in where I was, just refer to the articles that I had and have been writing publicly since 1977.

This article is instead meant for those independent thinking Labour and Nationalist voters as well as third-minded people free from the shackles of their political masters.

It will therefore focus on the irreparable damage that Joseph Muscat and his cronies have caused to our country, to ourselves, to your children and to future generations during these few years.

During the ‘Kink’s’ reign in power, Muscat and his crony and lackey Konrad Mizzi started by colluding with the Tumas-Gasan people to grant them the Electrogas contract, that is costing the Maltese around the double the normal price of gas.

And will continue doing so for the next 15 years or so. Who is pocketing the money stolen from the Maltese? Socar? Siemens? Gasan-Tumas? Muscat-Schembri-Mizzi-Tonna? Or do they all have a finger in the golden pie?

An independent tribunal should investigate crimes committed against the nation by representatives of the Maltese state

Having settled the Electrogas deal, Muscat and his cronies colluded with individuals to give away our hospitals to Vitals, thus resulting in hundreds of millions of euros of loss for the Maltese people.

It was €240 million over six years plus a €9 million guarantee waiver plus €15 million unpaid taxes plus €5 million bonuses and God knows what more. Who is benefiting from the profits of this scam? Vitals? Steward? Ram Tumuluri? Armin Ernst? Muscat-Schembri-Mizzi-Tonna? Or do they share out among themselves?

Then, Muscat and his honest but useless Environment Minister José Herrera, having been mesmerised by the ‘Kink’, duped and lied to the whole nation by telling us that waste separation was working well, while now we discover it was not working at all, and a sizable amount of our country is going to be taken from farmers who have been working the land for generations.

And, most important of all, farmers will thus be deprived of their basic living rights, and the Maltese will be cheated of access to the locally-grown agricultural products we so much need.

Add to this the fact that the ‘getting things done’ minister, Ian Borg, through his Infrastructure Malta sidekick, Frederick Azzopardi, have repeatedly broken the law to the detriment of all of us.

In fact, Infrastructure Malta has illegally entered private property in Tal-Balal and started work in private properties; has done illegal works in one of Malta’s most pristine valleys (Wied Qirda); has abusively conducted archaeological surveys in Santa Luċija without informing the Commissioner for Cultural Heritage and is in the process of destroying 50,000 square metres of agricultural land between Attard and Rabat, in the infamous Central Link Project.

Moreover, in the near future, it intends destroying thousands and thousands of square metres of agricultural land in Manikata and Nadur to implement the mad Gozo tunnel project; intends destroying trees and pristine land in the Rabat – Marsalforn road in Gozo in a useless exercise in road-widening and is bent on digging out four useless tunnels in the Swieqi-Pembroke-St Julian’s area just to serve the existing commerical interests and the proposed St George’s bay ITS giveaway to db Group.

Finally, and indeed the most serious of all, Muscat befriended, socialised, accepted expensive gifts from, kept in SMS contact and partied with Yorgen Fenech, whom he knew to be the prime suspect in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

And, despite all this, the man is so brazen-faced that he continues trying to act as advertising agent for Steward or Swiss antique dealers, even after having been kicked out of his office. Unbelievable.

In parliament, they pretended they were removing prescription for corrupt politicians.

Instead, all Labour and Nationalist MPs colluded in ensuring that the man who could investigate this corruption, Commissioner for Standards George Hyzler, could only investigate cases from October 2018 onwards. All the dirt before that gets away scot free.

In view of the above criminal behaviour, I am asking my Prime Minister Robert Abela to immediately set up an independent tribunal to investigate crimes committed against the nation by representatives of the Maltese state themselves.

Failure to do so by the prime minister would only signify that Abela is simply covering up for his crooked predecessors.

Arnold Cassola is former secretary general of the European Green Party.