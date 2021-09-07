A total of 29 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospital, with 41 new cases registered overnight.

A further 29 recovered bringing the overall number of active cases to 722, according to daily data published by health authorities on Tuesday.

There were no deaths linked to the virus over the past 24 hours.

Health authorities have stopped providing a daily number of swab tests as well as the total number of swab tests, total number of cases, and total recoveries.

Of those in hospital, two are receiving intensive treatment.

Until yesterday 800,572 vaccine doses had ben administered, of which 530 were booster shots.

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne signalled a shift in the focus from COVID-19 daily case numbers to hospitalisation rates.

He said the "main emphasis" of the daily COVID-19 update will be placed on the number of people being treated in hospital and in intensive care (ITU).