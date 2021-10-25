A record number of sports matches are likely to be fixed in 2021 after the Covid pandemic “added fuel to the fire”, an executive at one of the world’s leading sports technology companies has told AFP.

Sportradar Integrity Services, a global supplier of sport integrity solutions and partner to over 100 sports federations and leagues, says it has detected more than 1,100 suspicious sports matches across the world since the pandemic started in April 2020.

More than 650 of those were detected in the first nine months of 2021.

Tom Mace, director of global operations for Integrity Services, has at his disposal a fraud detection system that monitors the odds of more than 630 global bookmakers and account monitoring capabilities of more than 130 global bookmakers.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta