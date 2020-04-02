Arrow&Square, a B2B comms and content consultancy with a footprint in Malta and London, is offering free advice for iGaming companies whose marketing communications activity for 2020-2021 has been disrupted by the voronavirus outbreak.

Jools Moore, director at Arrow&Square, said: “Notwithstanding the global health crisis, this is a tricky time for businesses everywhere, but the show must go on. We’re keen to support the iGaming community, and offering some free advice is a great way to introduce ourselves, no strings attached. In the short term we all have to adapt marketing strategies to this ‘new normal’, with no end in sight for the current disruption.”

Any companies interested in discussing their marketing communications in 2020 should visit www.arrowandsquare.com to get in touch with the team for a complimentary review.

With COVID-19 disrupting various marketing activities in the iGaming sector, the events calendar has been particularly hard hit. Both marketing and commercial teams now need to adjust their approach to communications to offset the loss of the global events roster.

Industry events have traditionally provided a platform for networking, sharing new products and services, key messaging, thought leadership, branding and more. With the postponement of these staples in the industry calendar, marketers will need to refocus their efforts with comms and content activity to take on more heavy lifting when it comes to B2B marketing.

Moore has provided comms and content services for the iGaming sector since 2004, most recently as comms and publishing director for SiGMA Group, the Malta-based events company.

He added: “During this testing period, Arrow&Square will offer free counsel to iGaming companies concerned about losing share of voice while the world locks down to prevent further spread. We’ll audit your social media presence, suggest new ways to use content marketing to connect new leads and business connections, and advise on how to approach B2B communications with trade media.”