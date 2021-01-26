The Opposition leader on Wednesday appealed to young people to understand their civic responsibility and do the necessary sacrifices to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking during a meeting with the University Students’ Council, Bernard Grech said that because of the pandemic, mental health problems were on the increase and they were also affecting students’ quality of life.

Youths of today, he said, will be among the best Malta ever had because the pandemic had already given them a taste of difficult experiences in life making them more resilient to the future and better future leaders.

He said that a future PN government would ensure that the education system would not include just classical or extra-curricular subjects but also critical education which formed, and not just informed, a person.