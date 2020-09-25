Health and safety protocols meant to curb the COVID-19 pandemic are being “flagrantly breached” at the law courts, resulting in an “alarming state of affairs", the Chamber of Advocates warned on Friday.

The chamber expressed its concern in a letter sent to the court authorities, following an urgent meeting of its committee members on Friday.

The meeting was held after members of the legal profession complained about the situation they were facing at the law courts on a daily basis.

These complaints were investigated and confirmed by the chamber, which flagged the shortcomings with the CEO of the law courts, Frankie Mercieca, calling on him to take "all necessary action without further delay".

Members of the public and lawyers have been queuing outside the law courts every morning, in clear breach of social distancing rules, according to the chamber.

The situation deteriorated following the closure of a side-entrance formerly reserved for members of the legal profession. To make matters worse, only one of two scanners at the door appeared to be functioning.

The situation indoors was also worrying, as those waiting outside the halls were not following social distancing guidelines.

Moreover, not all cases were being staggered - a measure introduced to lower risk of the virus spread - while appointment times were not always being adhered to, resulting in an overlap of cases and larger crowds in the corridors.

The chamber added that mediation sessions were meanwhile being held in small, poorly ventilated rooms.

Such “serious shortcomings” were being met with "indifference by those responsible for ensuring that rules were respected", it said in the letter.

In light of this, the chamber could not remain silent. It warned that if Mercieca did not take necessary action, it would be issuing "instructions to its members accordingly".