According to Exante’s Patrick O Brien, financial history has been accelerated during this pandemic, advancing a shift for digital currencies with a surge of investments in crypto products globally.

The eventual economic impact of this crisis is yet to be determined, including its effect on financial markets. COVID-19 has impacted the share markets in the US, India, China and Europe. The pandemic has accelerated our advancement to a more digital world within a short period of time.

Amid the initial challenges of tackling the pandemic, many organisations had lacked the digital foundation needed to rapidly pivot and were confronted with a stark reality, a digital performance gap that widened seemingly overnight. Yet, other leading organisations stepped up to use technology in extraordinary ways to keep their businesses and communities running at speeds they thought previously impossible.

Governments and banks all over the world began to realise that money was in need of a digital overhaul as well. Presently, the world relies on central banks for monetary policy and influencing the supply of money. This was traditionally done through interest rates and minting, but now central banks are looking to establish ‘Central Bank Digital Currencies’ (CBDCs) that are better equipped for the modern era.

In October 2020, it was announced that the International Monetary Fund was working with members from each nation in the Group of 20 to establish a set of standards for CBDCs. While there is no single solution yet, early efforts are already under way. The Bank of International Settlements reported that 80 percent of central banks are engaged in investigating digital currencies. For instance, The Digital Dollar Project is advancing a collaborative framework for developing a CBDC in the US and the central bank in Sweden, the Riksbank, is piloting the e-krona to test its viability.

Bitcoin’s value is boosted by strong interest among everyday traders

Digital coins are jumping in a world awash with fiscal and monetary stimulus. The more people perceive that their assets, particularly their liquid assets such as fiat currencies are eroding in, the more they will look for alternatives.

COVID-19 was fantastic for Bitcoin, the world’s most dominant cryptocurrency by market capitalisation. The virus crisis is propagating the reassessment of bitcoin. There is a reassessment about its value here as an alternative currency, as an alternative to gold. Bitcoin is considered to be an exclusive marvel of the fourth industrial revolution and is one of the most sophisticated technological and financial products out there. It has long been a pivot point of attention for investors who are in pursuit of a safe haven asset.

Bitcoin is the only digital asset or token that has scarcity built in; everything in the internet is defined by a superabundance, Bitcoin is the exception. Almost every month, some major figure in the mainstream investment world has opted to Bitcoin. VISA has been warming to bitcoin. Last October, it announced a handful of bitcoin-related credit and debit cards with leading crypto exchange Coinbase. With more and more ways of using bitcoin, it should mean that more people will want to hold it.

The present value of Bitcoin has been supported by a combination of factors such as Wall Street banks announcing plans to hold cryptocurrencies and large companies like Tesla investing in coins. In early February, Elon Musk’s electric car company announced that it has purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin.

Only a few days later, New York-based banking company BNY Mellon announced that they planned to hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for their clients. The value of Bitcoin is further boosted by strong interest among everyday traders. Interest in cryptocurrencies has forced investment firms to close short positions at a cost of billions of euros.

The rate of Bitcoin has now climbed above €50,000, with the world’s most famous digital currency surpassing last month’s record level. If digital money is to exist, the central bank must play a pivotal role, guaranteeing the stability of value, ensuring the elasticity of the aggregate supply of such money and overseeing the overall security of the system. Such a system must not fail and cannot tolerate any serious mistakes.

The technologies needed to reimagine finance are here and they will only get better. The lessons are out there. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. What is clear is that the crisis of COVID-19 presents many challenges but also a unique opportunity to rethink how money is managed and used in our society.