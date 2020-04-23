With many countries reporting a rise in online gambling, due to lockdown and social distancing rules, it has never been more important than now to find safe entertainment on secure platforms such as Trustly Casinos.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the world, bringing it to its knees, with deadly efficiency. Bricks-and-mortar businesses have shuttered their doors, sports events have been cancelled, and approximately 20 per cent of the world’s population cannot leave their homes unless it is completely necessary.

As infections in Europe decline, European countries are slowly lifting restrictions. Germany has permitted small retail spaces to open while Poland has made parks and forests accessible to the public again. Children in Norway can return to kindergarden while open markets in the Czech Republic will be permitted to trade.

Yet caution is still on high alert, as people are being instructed to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public. Moreover, all is being done under a dark grey cloud – the uncertainty of whether a second COVID-19 wave will be deadlier than the first.

Such turmoil has left markets and businesses reeling – with most calling for state intervention. And while the health situation might improve and recover, the economy will suffer for months to come. It is calculated that the cost of the coronavirus pandemic will be as high as five per cent of global gross domestic product, with most European countries facing economic contraction and grim prospects.

The gambling industry has not been spared these pains. With only necessary businesses allowed to remain open, and because of social distancing, land-based casinos and betting shops have taken a massive hit. Sports betting is also suffering – with most sports competitions at a standstill.

On the other hand, the online gambling industry has seen an increase in traffic – in fact, Trustly Casinos has reported an increase in online slots, poker, casino gaming and virtual sports.

Fearing the safety of those gambling during lockdown, certain jurisdictions such as Latvia, Lithuania and Belgium have tightened their regulatory regime, with Spain imposing a restriction on gambling advertising to a four-hour window between 1am and 5am. The UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has requested regular intelligence from the industry on gambling patterns during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dutch regulator, having seen an increase in advertising by online operators, has criticized unlicensed operators for publishing adverts encouraging consumers to use their illegal online services.

The boredom and stress of staying at home – and the chance to make some money – may lead people to turn to online gambling without making careful considerations. It is for this reason that many operators in the online gambling industry have put responsible gaming on top of their agenda.

Responsible operators are giving players recommendations on how to gamble safely while staying at home. The most important factor is to find a trusted website that leads you to the best licensed casinos available and that offer fair terms and conditions, security and popular yet safe payment methods such as Trustly.

The risks from online gambling have increased, due to the current circumstances – therefore, players should make sure that their entertainment while at home is safe and secure.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/