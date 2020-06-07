The first signs of behavioural changes related to shopping in Malta started on February 25, even before the first COVID-19 case had been reported in our islands. Shoppers starting rushing and queueing up at supermarkets, emptying shelves in the process. This was just the beginning.

People adapt themselves. Less than two months down the line we could see more shoppers moving towards online shopping and payments. The world experienced a significant increase in online shopping, especially in sectors related to essentials such as groceries. Businesses started adapting themselves to provide online services. They had to if they wanted to survive.

More delivery service companies were set up as more consumers started ordering their food from traditional-turned-online restaurants. New mobile applications emerged to cater for a new demand. Banks ramped up their marketing of online payment applications and more customers signed up to these services.

Consumers who, previous to the outbreak, shied away from online shopping, are now learning and adapting themselves. This is good news in itself. However, the convenience of online shopping does not come without risks. Learning how to shop online is the first step, followed by understanding the risks and mitigating them.

Computers, laptops, iPads, mobile phones and other devices must have adequate malware protection software in­stalled while making sure to maintain this protection by installing the necessary updates.

E-mails should be handled cautiously. Treat every e-mail you receive as if you do not know the sender, even if you do. Having malware protection software installed does not protect your e-mail address as it may be stolen from devices belonging to people with whom you communicate.

Cyber criminals tend to send e-mails impersonating e-mail addresses you are familiar with, for example, by replacing a letter ‘O’ with a zero ‘0’ to mislead you. Again, these cyber criminals may hack an e-mail account of an acquaintance of yours and send you an e-mail using the hacked account.

Passwords can be a big headache if you hold several accounts. We have passwords for our e-mail accounts, online shops, food delivery companies, accommodation and holiday related applications, banking applications and so on.

Use randomly generated passwords and different passwords for each application and do not use passwords that exist in dictionaries or that have a meaning, such as names or mobile numbers. You do not use the same key to access your house and your summer residence. If you do so, and your key is lost or stolen, both will be robbed.

A hacker may use a simple computer programme which scans a dictionary until a match is found.

One might wonder how our brain can remember all those randomly generated passwords without writing them down somewhere.

Instead of writing them down, consider a password safe software, which is very easy to use. Once you install a password safe, you only need to remember one password. The safe stores the other passwords securely for you.

Vishing is another means used by cyber criminals. Using this method, cyber criminals call your phone impersonating your bank or other companies and ask for your username and passwords. Never, ever, for any reason, divulge such information. Serious companies never ask for passwords over the phone. If they do, stay away from them because your data is not safe. Do not be a victim.

Cyber criminals have been taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation and there has been an increase in malicious attempts.

As new shoppers take up online services, they must become aware of and understand the associated risks, the possibility of becoming a victim and the consequences if that materialises.

Online shopping and payments are here to stay, so do make use of them, but be aware and stay safe. Both health wise and financially wise too.

Any views, assumptions or opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

Aldo Mamo, senior manager, BOV Information Security and Data Protection Unit