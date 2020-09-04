COVID-19 has caused many disruptions in global travel. As this complex situation rapidly evolves, travellers face diverse issues and, sometimes, it is hard to understand when one is covered and under what circumstances.



The following FAQs prepared by the MFSA provide simple answers to the most frequently asked travel insurance questions against the backdrop of COVID-19.

Will my travel insurance policy automatically provide cover for COVID-19?

No. This depends on the terms of your insurance policy. Therefore, it is best to check the terms and conditions of your policy cover.

What should I look out for before buying travelling insurance?

Good travel insurance should normally provide cover for the following:

Medical expenses - Compensation for medical expenses should you require medical treatment whilst abroad.

- Compensation for medical expenses should you require medical treatment whilst abroad. Repatriation service - The costs of getting you back to Malta for medical reasons should be covered automatically by your policy.

- The costs of getting you back to Malta for medical reasons should be covered automatically by your policy. Cancellation and curtailment - Unexpected illness that is not linked to COVID-19, which causes you to cancel a trip, is an example of why insurance could still be useful

- Unexpected illness that is not linked to COVID-19, which causes you to cancel a trip, is an example of why insurance could still be useful Missed departure - Covers additional accommodation costs and travel expenses if you miss your flight due to circumstances out of your control.

- Covers additional accommodation costs and travel expenses if you miss your flight due to circumstances out of your control. Delay - Compensation if your travel plans are delayed due to circumstances beyond your control.

- Compensation if your travel plans are delayed due to circumstances beyond your control. Baggage cover - Covers you if your baggage is lost, damaged or stolen.

However, in the current circumstances, the above cover may be excluded, or reduced in the case of COVID-19 related incidents.

Can the insurer apply a COVID-19 exemption to a policy which I purchased before the exemption was included?

If your relevant travel insurance policy was issued prior to 1 March 2020, it should not include any exclusions with this regard.

Is the insurer entitled to put in a COVID-19 exemption in the policy I bought recently?

The insurer is not prohibited from inserting such an exemption. However, the insurer, in terms of regulatory requirements. is required to ensure that the policy still provides you with good value for the money you paid by way of premium.

I have purchased travel insurance for my holiday, but it is now cancelled. Can I cancel my travel insurance and obtain a full refund of the premium?

Insurers normally have an allotted timeframe which enables clients to obtain a refund of the premium paid. Therefore, you may not be able to obtain a full refund, but insurers may provide you with some alternatives.

What happens if my holiday is extended due to mandatory conditions imposed by the relevant country of my stay?

If this is due to self-isolation requirements, you should check with the insurer on how the policy will address this matter and make sure you understand its conditions.

What are my rights if my flight is cancelled due to COVID-19?

If your flight is cancelled due to COVID-19 you should first contact the airline to try and obtain a refund. Where the airline does not provide a refund, you should check whether your travel policy covers such cancellations. You may not be covered for such cancellations by your travel insurance. This is why, prior to the purchase of the policy, you need to make sure that you fully understand the extent of the cover of your policy. It is important that this is discussed with your insurance provider at the time of the purchase of the policy.

Am I automatically entitled to compensation if I cancel a holiday to a country not covered by a travel ban?

If you decide not to travel to a country that the Health Authorities as not advised against visiting, your travel insurance will not provide cover, since you decided to cancel of your free will not because you were obliged to.

What happens should I still proceed with my travel arrangements notwithstanding a travel ban to the country I intend to travel to?

When travelling against the advice of the Health Authorities, your travel insurance will not cover you because travel will be in contravention of a travel ban.

Do I have any medical cover if I contract COVID-19 during my holiday?

If your insurer has advised that COVID-19 is excluded from your travel policy and you contract the virus while abroad, your travel insurance may not cover you for medical costs. In this regard, it is important that if you travel within the EU, you carry your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) with you. Furthermore, you should read the terms and conditions of your policy and clarify any queries with your insurer prior to travel.