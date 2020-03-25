Bank of Valletta has announced flexible timeframes on both capital and interest payments on home loans and personal loans.

It said that a payments moratorium will last for a minimum of three months, but it may be tailored according to clients' situation and needs.

Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

BOV had already announced measures to help businesses affected by a steep decline in trade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank is also offering increases in overdraft and credit card limits to meet customers’ short-term financial needs subject to eligibility criteria, at no extra charge.

No fees will be charged on rescheduling of home loans and personal loans while no late repayment fees on late credit card repayments will be charged.

The bank also announced extensions on drawdowns and utilisation of credit facilities, also at no extra charge. These extensions will also apply to the facilities featuring fixed term rates.

The measure follow the bank's decision to set a limit on cash withdrawals from branches to keep people away as much as possible.

“Bank of Valletta is committed to continue supporting its customers who are being adversely hit by the current COVID-19 scenario, whether this is affecting their employment or business activity. It reaffirms that it is constantly introducing measures aimed at assisting and supporting personal customers during these unprecedented times,” the bank said in its statement.

These measures continue to build on Bank of Valletta’s commitment to support its customers and providing them with the assurance and peace of mind during these turbulent times, it added.

Customers who require more details about these measures should not visit the Bank’s branches but are kindly requested to send an email to info@bov.com specifying their request, ID number, mobile number and branch where they normally effect their banking.

A BOV relationship officer will contact customers to provide the necessary assistance. Alternatively, customers may call on 2275 3500, Monday to Friday from 8.00am to 4.00pm. Queries sent through email will have a faster response.

Further BOV information and updates on COVID-19 can be found on https://bov.com/content/covid-19-bov-updates