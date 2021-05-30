On May 20, Missio Malta embarked on a give-back campaign amid the efficient rolling out of vaccines in Malta during the pandemic.

While we have been extremely lucky that the COVID vaccine was given to us as soon as it became available and free of charge, millions of individuals do not have enough food and water as we speak, let alone have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a result, Missio Malta has initiated a campaign whereby all those who have received the vaccine, get together and donate €10 to Missio’s emergency fund to help people in mission countries during the pandemic. This €10 will be used for medicines, safety kits as well as food and water for people in need.

Donations can be given directly at www.missio.org.mt/v&d. The official video of the campaign can be accessed at https://youtu.be/o2VycOCx1Ek.