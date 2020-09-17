The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 35 on Thursday after the record 106 on Wednesday.

The authorities said 2536 swab tests were made overnight, and 25 patients had recovered, leaving 601 active cases.

On Thursday's cases, the authorities said 51 cases were from St Joseph Home for the elderly, three from Casa Antonia, 20 were family members of known cases, two were direct contacts with positive cases and two cases were imported.