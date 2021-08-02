New cases of COVID-19 dropped to 64 on Monday, data published by the health ministry indicated.

It was the fourth consecutive day that the number of newly-reported cases declined, following 80 new cases reported on on Sunday, 94 on Saturday and 111 on Friday.

But the number of hospitalisations went the opposite way, rising to 37 patients on Monday, from 32 on Sunday and 30 on Saturday, though there were 36 on Friday.

The number of patients in intensive care remained unchanged at five.

The Health Ministry said 168 patients recovered on Monday and there are now 1,609 active cases.

Healthcare workers carried out 2,762 swab tests between Sunday and Monday.

The number of fully vaccinated people now stands at 382,825.