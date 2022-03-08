Malta has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 tally in almost a month, with 159 new cases as one perrson died while positive with the virus.

The number of new cases is the highest since February 9, when 172 new cases were recorded.

An 82-year-old man died, bringing Malta's death toll from the virus to 610.

Statistics published by the health ministry show that another 69 people recovered. There are 950 active cases of the virus.

Of the current active cases, 34 are at Mater Dei Hospital, with three receiving intensive treatment.

The same health data shows that over 345,107 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.

From this week, Malta has further relaxed several COVID-19 measures.

Vaccinated people who have been in contact with COVID-19 cases will not have to quarantine at all. Unvaccinated contacts must self-isolate for five days on condition of a negative PCR test.

This means, for example, that if an unvaccinated child is in contact with a case in schook, he or she will only have to quarantine for five days.

Those who live with positive cases and are vaccinated are required to quarantine to seven days, with a negative PCR test.

The quarantine period for COVID-19 cases has not been reduced. Those who are vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days or test at day 7 and release if negative. Unvaccinated patients and household contacts must quarantine for 14 days.

Also from this week, vaccine certificates that are not approved by the European Medicines Agency but recognised by the World Health Organisation will be deemed valid in Malta.

People carrying one of these vaccines, including Sinopharm and Covishield, will still need a negative PCR test to travel to Malta.