The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 37 on Thursday, the highest since 42 cases were reported a week ago.

The Health authorities said 43 patients have recovered. 2,574 tests were made in the past 24 hours and 455 active cases remain.

The new cases are still being investigated. Of Wednesday's 23 cases, the authorities said three were family members of known cases; another three were direct contacts with known cases; three were from the cluster at St Joseph home for the elderly; one was in contact with a positive case at work and two were in contact with positive cases at a social gathering.