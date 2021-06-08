Russian health authorities said Tuesday that coronavirus cases in Saint Petersburg were on the rise with days to go before the city co-hosts the postponed Euro 2020 football championship.

Authorities in Russia’s second city have set up additional hospital beds while assuring the spike in cases was due to a “cyclical” phenomenon.

For the past month, the city recorded an average of 700 cases a day, but the number of daily infections has exceeded 800 for the last two weeks, according to a government tally.

The Health Committee of Russia’s second city said Tuesday that coronavirus cases were “on the rise”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta