95 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, marginally lower from the 100 reported on Saturday.

The health authorities said 30 patients had recovered, leaving 768 active cases.

While the new cases are still being investigated, the authorities said 31 of Saturday's cases were family members of previously known cases.

Nine were contacts with work colleagues who had tested positive.

Five were contacts with other positive cases and two stemmed from social gatherings.

No details were given of the remaining cases.

Malta has since March 7 had 3,776 COVID-19 cases.